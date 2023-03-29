Notification Settings

Council seeks 'urgent' legal advice over Shropshire beauty spot solar farm decision

By David Tooley

A council is taking urgent legal advice after a government minister overruled them an a planning inspector to grant permission to a giant solar farm near The Wrekin.

Aerial pics over the solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has expressed his disappointment in the decision on the New Works Lane solar farm planning application and is concerned that it may have an impact on other decisions set to be made.

A three-day planning inquiry on the Steeraway solar farm project closed last Friday and the appellant and the council have been given until April 2 to get their statements in to the planning inspectorate.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are now taking urgent legal advice on what we can do to challenge the government's decision – a decision which completely fails to respect our communities, the planning committee, or the planning inspector. We urge the Secretary of State to look at the decision of in person."

He added that the council is "bitterly disappointed" that a junior minister has granted planning permission for the New Works Lane solar farm.

"This decision goes against the views of our communities, our planning officers, the planning committee and the government's own planning inspector," he said.

“In his letter, the minister recognised that the proposal will harm the local landscape and that the site is clearly valued by local residents, yet he has still deemed the site suitable for development, even though he has never visited the site or heard first-hand all the evidence put forward at the planning committee or the inquiry."

The minister said that although there are harms from the project, he believes those are outweighed by the energy produced.

The council has supported many solar projects over the years and has one of its own.

Councillor Davies said: "As a council, we know the vital importance of renewable energy. We are one of only a few councils to have our own solar farm and we have granted a range of others throughout the borough, but these developments need to be made in the right places."

Although Councillor Davies did not specifically mention the pending decision on Steeraway solar farm he added that the New Works Lane decision could have an impact on the next door application.

He said: "There are other applications for solar farms that are being considered both within the borough and in other areas of the country and we are concerned about how this decision may impact upon decision-makers considering such applications in the future."

