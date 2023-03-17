Restrictions remain around bird flu site near Shropshire after birds culled

The Government has confirmed that all poultry on the premises at a site near Wheaton Aston, South Staffordshire, have been "humanely culled" after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry on November 20, 2022.
A 3km tightly controlled protection zone was lifted on Thursday this week but a 10km surveillance zone which stretches into the Telford, Newport, Albrighton and Shifnal areas remains in place.
A surveillance zone means that keepers of poultry must keen records of visitors and of poultry. It also means a ban on poultry or other captive birds at any fair, market, show, exhibition or other gathering in the zone.
It also bans the release of game birds including pheasant, partridge, grouse (or moor game), black (or heath) game or ptarmigan or ducks bred for shooting.