Eco activists celebrate after Shropshire town council agrees to lobby for Climate and Ecology Bill

Ludlow Guildhall - Ludlow Town Council..

The bill would see carbon emissions slashed, the reversal of biodiversity loss and invite the public to be part of the discussion on how to tackle the climate crisis.

At its meeting on Monday Ludlow Town Council expressed its support for the Bill.

Jane Cullen from South Shropshire Climate Action, who spoke in favour of the motion in the public session of the town council meeting, said: ‘I am pleased and relieved that Ludlow Town Council is backing this Bill.

"We’re already seeing the effects of the climate and ecological emergency here in south Shropshire, and we’re desperate for new laws to protect us, our beautiful county, and the wildlife we share it with."

The activists are keen to see south Shropshire MP Philip Dunne add his support for the Bill.

Ludlow Town Council's decision puts it on a growing list of 200 UK councils and 125 MPs have expressed their support for the Bill.

Jamie Russell, a spokesperson for campaign group Zero Hour Shropshire, which is campaigning for the Bill locally, said: "We’re extremely grateful to Ludlow councillors for supporting this motion.

"At Zero Hour Shropshire we’re hoping that more parish and town councils will back the bill and we’d love to hear from any councillors who would like to know more about this very simple motion of support.

"Every council that gets behind the Bill will help encourage more of Shropshire’s MPs to realise that the time for this vital legislation is now."

Mr Russell said the Climate & Ecology Bill aims to introduce a new UK law to deal with the full extent of the climate and nature crisis.

"It would ensure the UK slashes emissions in line with the 1.5C target; reverse UK biodiversity loss by 2030; ensure that the entirety of the UK’s global carbon and ecological footprints are accounted for; and invite the public to be part of the discussion on how to tackle the crisis," he said.

Ludlow Town Council has joined Shropshire, Bishop’s Castle and Ryton & Grindle Parish Councils on the list of Shropshire authorities that have come out in support of the Bill, with motions being tabled at Shrewsbury, Whitchurch, and Oswestry Town Councils later this month.

Mr Russell added: "So far only one of Shropshire’s five MPs – Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan – has publicly expressed support for the Bill. It will be reintroduced into Parliament later this Spring."