Eight-hour weather warning for 'strong and gusty' winds issued across region

The weather warning has been issued for the region throughout the day. Photo: Met Office

Other parts of Shropshire, including the north and into Mid Wales, have been issued with weather warnings for snow and ice as well as flood alerts due to melting snow elsewhere in the county.

It said that there would be strong and gusty south-westerly winds which may cause some disruption across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Telford, especially for high-sided vehicles such as lorries.

The wind warning is in place from 10am until 6pm today and the Met Office said the winds would also cause delays on bridges and exposed routes, short term power loss, delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and damage to trees.

The message on the Met Office website read: "Strong and gusty south-westerly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles. This will mean the following:

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is also likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer."

The Met Office has also issued a 17-hour yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales from 5pm Monday.

The Environment Agency has also issued flood alerts for areas around Upper Teme in Shropshire over fears the water levels of the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries upstream of Ludlow.