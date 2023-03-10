Notification Settings

Shropshire snow: Live updates as bad weather forces schools to close again

By David StubbingsShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Residents in Shropshire have woken to see snow falling outside their windows for a second consecutive morning.

More snow has fallen in Shropshire, with weather warnings in place until this afternoon
The forecast for another flurry overnight has turned out to be correct, as an amber weather warning for snow and ice, which started yesterday at midday, stays in place across the county until 9am.

A second yellow weather warning for snow will remain in force across Shropshire, the Black Country, Staffordshire and Mid Wales until 2pm.

Like yesterday, a number of schools across Shropshire will be closed today, with travel also set to be disrupted as a result of the weather.

We'll keep you updated of the latest goings on here.

