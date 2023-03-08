The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow on Thursday and Friday

Light snow has been falling across the county after temperatures plummeted, and is predicted for the rest of the day.

Temperatures in Shropshire are set to remain at 0C or 1C throughout Wednesday (though wind chill means it will feel several degrees below freezing) according to the Met Office forecast for Shropshire.

Snow in Ellesmere on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sue Austin

Then, a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavier snow is to kick in from 3am on Thursday, covering most of Shropshire but not Bridgnorth or Ludlow.

☃️SNOW RISK☃️



We are looking at quite a snowy 48 hours over #Shropshire with heavy snow this afternoon and into this evening forecast.



Then we watch another area of snow tomorrow morning, this could turn back to rain later tomorrow.



Don't forget to send me your snowy pics.👀 pic.twitter.com/GdbnkFYWm5 — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWX) March 8, 2023

The Met Office says: "Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.

"There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

"There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days.

A jogger takes an early morning run in the snow at the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur."

The yellow weather warning is set to remain in place until 6pm on Friday.

See the Met Office's explanation of snow warnings in place: