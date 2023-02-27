Northern Lights in Cressage. Photo: Rob Davies

A stunning display of the Northern Lights illuminated the skies of Britain and Ireland on Sunday with a dazzling show of shimmering greens, purples and pinks.

While Scotland saw the most impressive display, spectators across Shropshire shared their snaps of the spectacle.

The colourful aurora, created by high-speed electrically charged particles from space colliding with gas molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere, is typically visible near the Earth's magnetic poles.

However, occasionally it can be seen in the night sky over Britain, as it did on Sunday.

Spectators across the UK shared their sightings on social media, with some even reporting seeing the aurora as far south as Cornwall.

Rob Davies snapped the stunning sight as it illuminated the skies over Cressage.

Northern Lights in Cressage, Shropshire! pic.twitter.com/s5S3W5agoW — Rob Davies (@RobDaviesEA) February 26, 2023

Rob, who lives in the village and works for the Environment Agency, said: "I’ve been trying for years to see the Northern Lights in Shropshire and I use the AuroraWatch UK app to monitor solar activity.

"Getting clear skies and activity this far south is very rare this time of year so I couldn’t believe my luck when the alarm went off last night and I saw stars in the sky.

"I raced to my normal spot near Cressage with good clear views to the north and immediately knew it was happening as the sky was moving in a green hue.

"I used my iPhone and clear reds and purples began moving in the night sky - it was absolutely magical and I felt so privileged to be there.

"I used a 10 second exposure to really capture the detail of the display.

"Probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a Shropshire sighting like that.

"I'm so very lucky - although the solar forecast is still strong for tonight so you never know."

A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023

The Met Office confirmed on Sunday that a "coronal hole high speed stream" had combined with "a rather fast coronal mass ejection" leading to sightings across the UK.