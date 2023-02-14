Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Snowdrops a sure sign that Spring is on the way in south Shropshire

By Sue SmithLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

This brightly glowing carpets of snowdrops found around St Peter's Church at Stanton Lacy, near Ludlow, are a certain sign that Spring is on the way.

Shropshire Churches Tourism Group
Shropshire Churches Tourism Group

Visitors to a Snowdrop Weekend, organised by Shropshire Churches Tourism Group, were delighted with the display of blooms.

Anni Holden, secretary of the Tourism Group, said: “This is a great time of year for people to have a look at their local churchyard.

"In the rural areas the snowdrops are so numerous, it looks like you have arrived in fairyland.

"St Peter's, in Stanton Lacy, is one of the outstanding places for snowdrops.

"The churchyard is a snow white carpet from end to end.

"The building is worth looking into as well as it is more than 1,000-years-old."

Anni is also a Trustee of Caring for God's Acre with special responsibility for the Churchyard Task Team.

She said: "Many other churches are homes to snowdrops so I would advise people to go and check out those in their locality.

"There should be plenty of flowers blooming until next month.

"Then, in March, the primroses and daffodils will take over and provide more marvellous displays of colour."

Environment
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News