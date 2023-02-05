Plan to fell 'dangerous' town centre tree put to Shropshire Council

The application says the tree, on Cross Street, is getting too close to the nearby building. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council's highways department submitted the application at the end of January. It would see a single tree removed from a main road in Ellesmere.

The application form argues that the tree, located within the Ellesmere Conservation Area in Cross Street, next to J S Hair, is getting too close to the nearby building and had already caused it damage.

The decision was largely welcomed on social media, with residents saying the tree's roots were also causing issues for vulnerable residents.

"So many people, especially elderly have tripped over this," one commented: "It’s raised the pavement and is dangerous."

Another said removing one would not make a difference, writing: "I believe that the complete row of trees should be removed, which will then allow the uneven pavement to be resurfaced."

But some were rooting for the maple, and expressed sadness over its proposed loss.

"It will take decades to replace trees of this quality," one wrote.

Another said: "We should be looking at ways to save it, not cutting it down. These trees are really important and apart from making the street look really attractive, they give important shade in summer to the seating areas and foraging for the nearby bat colony plus take in Co2. No way should we be allowing this to happen."