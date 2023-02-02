Notification Settings

'It's unsightly, unpleasant and a health risk!' Council urges people in Shropshire to report dog mess incidents

Residents of Shropshire have been asked to report dog poo if they see the unpleasant mess on the streets of the county.

A dog waste bin
Residents can report issues on Shropshire Council's website or the Fix My Street app, and they have been regularly doing so.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Dog poo. It's unsightly, unpleasant and a health risk."

They reminded dog owners that it is their responsibility to clean up the mess.

"If you’re a dog owner it’s your responsibility to clean up after your dog.

"If you do spot dog poo on the street please let us know – at https://orlo.uk/DJF8f - so that we can clear it up, and catch those responsible. Thank you."

Residents have been quick to report their disgust at the failure of dog owners to clean up.

One said: "Haughmond Hill was full of dog poo last Saturday even in the footpaths especially on the superworm trail."

Another added: "I’d spend my life reporting it - as a responsible dog owner this really annoys me - the few spoil it for the masses."

And another person posted on the council's Facebook page: "Bayston Hill is awful for this."

Only on Wednesday a resident of Darville in Shrewsbury reported: "On my front lawn on a daily basis a dog fouls in large mounds in three to four different places which I have to remove. Also it can be all over the pavement too. Thank you."

