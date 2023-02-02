A dog waste bin

Residents can report issues on Shropshire Council's website or the Fix My Street app, and they have been regularly doing so.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Dog poo. It's unsightly, unpleasant and a health risk."

They reminded dog owners that it is their responsibility to clean up the mess.

"If you’re a dog owner it’s your responsibility to clean up after your dog.

"If you do spot dog poo on the street please let us know – at https://orlo.uk/DJF8f - so that we can clear it up, and catch those responsible. Thank you."

Residents have been quick to report their disgust at the failure of dog owners to clean up.

One said: "Haughmond Hill was full of dog poo last Saturday even in the footpaths especially on the superworm trail."

Another added: "I’d spend my life reporting it - as a responsible dog owner this really annoys me - the few spoil it for the masses."

And another person posted on the council's Facebook page: "Bayston Hill is awful for this."