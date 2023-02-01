'Fantastic' effort prevents large Church Stretton wildfire spreading to bird nesting sites

The blaze near Church Stretton. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A number of 999 calls were made to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at just after 5pm on Tuesday reporting the wildfire at Cwmdale, near Church Stretton.

Firefighters were met with a large fire measuring approximately 400 sq m. They set to work damping down and checking the area for hotspots.

The extent of the fire. Photo: Phil Davies

Fire crews spent four hours battling the elements as high winds whipped up the flames and trees were set ablaze.

Units were mobilised from Church Stretton, Baschurch, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury, Newport, Tweedale and Ludlow in what was described as a 'committed' effort from all involved.

Thank you Shropshire Fire & Rescue! The fire in Cwmdale on to Nover's Hill covered a vast area in a short space of time. 4 hours were spent on scene with units from Church Stretton, @sfrs_Baschurch, @SFRS_CravenArms, @SFRS_Shrewsbury and @SFRS_TelfordCtl. #JESIP #PolicingPromise pic.twitter.com/UVPF2rnOyC — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) January 31, 2023

Phil Davies of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a Specific Site of Special Interest, a medieval monument and a site for curlew and snipe nesting thanks to the efforts of all those involved.

Paying tribute to the firefighters, he said: "Fantastic offensive and committed fire fighting by all crews to surround, limit and stop fire spread to Specific Sire of Special Interest, scheduled medieval ancient monument and site for Curlew and Snipe nesting."

Fantastic offensive and committed fire fighting by all crews to surround, limit and stop fire spread to Specific Sire of Special Interest, scheduled medieval ancient monument and site for Curlew and Snipe nesting. pic.twitter.com/8rQeP1bMqR — Phil Davies (@SFRS_PDavies) January 31, 2023

Postman Mark Norton saw the blaze when he was collecting post from Church Stretton.

"Everyone was standing out in the street, the flames were so high," he said.

Scorched earth at the scene the next day. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no indication of a cause at this time but a fire investigation will begin when all firefighting operations have stopped.