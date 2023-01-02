Drivers urged to keep flood prone car park clear as Shrewsbury flood alert remains

A file picture of of flood barriers in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury

A new year deluge of rain has seen the river Severn rising and a flood alert has gone out from the Environment Agency.

River paths around the town centre are also closed off.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "A reminder that Frankwell Riverside car park is now closed.

"Flood barriers are going up.

"Please keep Frankwell Riverside clear of vehicles."

A 7.15am update on the Environment Agency website showed the river level at Welsh Bridge was at 2.39m, with a forecast of 2.66m at 10.45pm tonight (Monday).

The levels in that forecast are still below the top of the river's normal range at 2.70m.

Four 4 flood alerts remain in place this morning at the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.