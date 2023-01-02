Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers urged to keep flood prone car park clear as Shrewsbury flood alert remains

By David TooleyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Drivers visiting Shrewsbury today have been urged to keep a Shrewsbury car park free as flood barriers are going up.

A file picture of of flood barriers in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury
A file picture of of flood barriers in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury

A new year deluge of rain has seen the river Severn rising and a flood alert has gone out from the Environment Agency.

River paths around the town centre are also closed off.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "A reminder that Frankwell Riverside car park is now closed.

"Flood barriers are going up.

"Please keep Frankwell Riverside clear of vehicles."

A 7.15am update on the Environment Agency website showed the river level at Welsh Bridge was at 2.39m, with a forecast of 2.66m at 10.45pm tonight (Monday).

The levels in that forecast are still below the top of the river's normal range at 2.70m.

Four 4 flood alerts remain in place this morning at the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

https://twitter.com/ShropCouncil/status/1609822243990683649

Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News