Wind and rain set to batter Shropshire as Met Office issues nine-hour weather warning

Weather warning for wind and rain issued by the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain, starting at 10am and running until 7pm.

Forecasters are warning of a brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds which could lead to some transport disruption and flooding.

The forecast says: "A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon. 10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a 1 to 2 hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.

"With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

"Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph."

The warning affects much of the West Midlands region - including the whole of Shropshire - as well as all of Wales, the South West and most of the South East.

Drivers are being warned of extended journey times due to spray and flooding, as well as potential delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It comes as flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued alerts for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence between Llawnt to Shrawardine, and the Tern and Perry catchments from Wolverley to Newport after a heavy rainfall overnight and in previous days.

The Severn Vyrnwy confluence alert is expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Meanwhile river levels are described as high but steady at the Tern - Walcot river gauge, with some flooding expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

The agency added: "Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and call 999 if in immediate danger."

Natural Resources Wales has also issues two flood alerts for Mid Wales.