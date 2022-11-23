Flood alerts in place across Shropshire and Mid Wales after night of heavy rain

The area shaded in orange is covered by a flood alert. Image: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued alerts for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence between Llawnt to Shrawardine, and the Tern and Perry catchments from Wolverley to Newport.

The move comes after heavy rain hit the county during the night and early hours of Wednesday morning leading to the potential of low-lying fields and roads adjacent to the affected rivers becoming flooded.

In its alerts, the agency warns: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to remain high in the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Despite the rainfall and high river levels, flooding of properties is not expected.

On the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the EA said it expected land between the Welsh border at Llawnt and Shrawardine near Shrewsbury to be affected. Other locations that might see some low-level flooding include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Meanwhile experts also warn of flooding between Wolverley to Newport along the Tern and Perry catchments, while other locations affected could include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

Natural Resources Wales has also issues two flood alerts for Mid Wales.