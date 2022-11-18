Prestigious Green Flag status awarded to Telford park

Dale End Park in Telford has received a Green Flag accolade

Dale End Park in the Ironbridge Gorge has proudly raised a Green Flag this week, distinguishing it as one of the best parks in the UK.

The park joins the borough’s existing Green Flag sites in Telford Town Park, Dawley Park and Hartshill Park, meaning Telford and Wrekin is now home to four nationally recognised top quality parks.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “As a Gorge resident, I’m so proud to see a Green Flag flying over our local park. It’s a fantastic site for residents to enjoy but also a real draw for visitors too.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has recognised how important quality parks and green spaces are for everyone’s wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re investing £3m to maintain and enhance these sites across the borough, including Dale End Park, as part of our ‘On Your Side’ programme to make Telford and Wrekin even cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

“But we can’t do this work on our own, so we’re hugely grateful to our partners including the town and parish councils and also to all the volunteer ‘Friends’ groups who augment our enhancement programme, keeping these spaces looking tidy, while also carrying out work to improve biodiversity and accessibility, so that everyone can enjoy these sites and the wildlife that they support.