Shropshire Council is currently considering an application for Painsbrook Farm in Hadnall.

The plans are to build two free range poultry houses with feed bins and ancillary equipment.

The council said that an environmental impact statement, required as part of the planning process, has been received.

Copies of the statement, for which there may be a charge, are available from Halls Holdings, which has submitted the application on behalf of P. R. Brisbourne & Son.

The council is also being asked to look at an application for the conversion of a former disused agricultural building into a home.

The proposal, which would include the recreation of a single-storey extension, is for a building at Manor Farm, Aston Botterell, Bridgnorth.

Two listed barns could be converted into one residential dwelling if planners approve the proposal.

The scheme is for barns to the north-east of Manor Farm at Preston Gubbals near Shrewsbury.

The project would include a glazed link and the replacement of a dilapidated Dutch barn with a four-bay garage with an office/store above.

A number of apartments and bungalows could be created if a proposal is given approval.

Shropshire Council’s planning department is being asked to give consent for a sub-division of The Dodington Lodge, at Dodington, into seven apartments and five detached bungalows.

Meanwhile planners are being asked to consider a request to add a car port to Meole Brace Hall on Church Road in Shrewsbury.

The plan also asks for listed building consent.

A proposal has been submitted for solar panels on the roof of Vine Cottage in Uffington, while another plan requests permission to build a detached garage at Eye Manor, Eaton Constantine.

In Telford, planners will have to decide whether to approve plans for 215 homes.