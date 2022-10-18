Councillors speak out to quell fears that part of Ludlow Hospital site could be used for housing

The former maternity unit at Ludlow Hospital

The site of the former maternity unit at the hospital in Gravel Hill has recently been sold - subject to contract - but according to councillors there is no chance of it being turned over to housing.

Councillors Andy Boddington and Tracey Huffer say a lot of concern has blown up around 'incorrect information' that the unit was being lined up for housing.

A planning application is in fact "within days" of gaining permission to convert the unit into workshops and offices.

Councillor Boddington said: "This proposal received no objections and was supported by local councillors. It is now within days of gaining planning permission and Godrich & Bergius are keen to get going on the project."

Councillor Huffer said: "“A lot of concern has blown up in the last day or so after incorrect information that the former maternity unit is to be demolished for housing. The building was closed for any health service use after decades of lack of maintenance. It is no longer fit for health purposes.

“There is a whole ward empty in the more modern building next door.

“We absolutely need to keep a hospital in Ludlow.

"It is becoming a forlorn hope that the maternity unit will reopen for live births.

"We are completely opposed to treatment, diagnostic and support services being withdrawn from Ludlow. We want to see more services here in the future to save people having to undertake lengthy journeys to Shrewsbury or Telford.”

Councillor Boddington said: “This building could have been demolished and converted to a car park or new buildings erected.

"That would not have been a good option in our carbon conscious age. The building, although not listed, is also part of historic East Hamlet and should be retained if at all possible.