Latest Shropshire hygiene ratings with four food businesses rated one out of five

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

Out of the restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars listed in the latest inspections, four businesses have been given the second-worst rating of one out of five.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The Red Barn in Shrewsbury was the only establishment in the latest set of ratings to receive a five-out-of-five rating, and it shared the news on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post said: "So today we had our local authority inspection. I am over the moon to say we achieved a 5.

"Super proud of my team and how we have moved forward and keep moving forward. Not to mention the support of our lovely customers.

"Thank you all."

The Great Wall, a Chinese takeaway on Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury, was given the second-worst rating of one out of five in an assessment on August 4, meaning 'major improvement is necessary'. The same warning and rating was also given to Mo's Hub, TF4, Telford

Indian Street Food, a takeaway at 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, was given the one out of five rating on July 29, while Shifnal Balti, 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal, was handed the same score on August 3.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Below are the full list of latest ratings:

One-out-of-five rating

The Great Wall, a Chinese takeaway on Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury

Mo's Hub, TF4, Telford

Indian Street Food, 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury

Shifnal Balti Ltd, at Shifnal Balti, 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal

Two-out-of five rating

Galaxy at 37 High Street, Cleobury Mortimer

Minhs Restaurant, at Idsall Chambers, 20 Bradford Street, Shifnal

Three-out-of-five rating

Abel's Harp, Bromlow, Minsterley, Shrewsbury

Elephant And Castle, Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury

Belle Vue Tavern at 115 - 117 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury

Four-out-of-five rating

The Boat Inn, Ferry Road, Jackfield, Telford

The Eagle And Serpent, at Eagle And Serpent, Kinlet, Bewdley

Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club at Wyre Common, Cleobury Mortimer

House Coffee at 120 Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury

New City Chinese Takeaway at 65 Church Street, Oswestry

Five-out-of-five rating