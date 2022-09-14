Latest Shropshire hygiene ratings with four food businesses rated one out of five

Out of the restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars listed in the latest inspections, four businesses have been given the second-worst rating of one out of five.
Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The Red Barn in Shrewsbury was the only establishment in the latest set of ratings to receive a five-out-of-five rating, and it shared the news on its Facebook page.
The Facebook post said: "So today we had our local authority inspection. I am over the moon to say we achieved a 5.
"Super proud of my team and how we have moved forward and keep moving forward. Not to mention the support of our lovely customers.
"Thank you all."
The Great Wall, a Chinese takeaway on Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury, was given the second-worst rating of one out of five in an assessment on August 4, meaning 'major improvement is necessary'. The same warning and rating was also given to Mo's Hub, TF4, Telford
Indian Street Food, a takeaway at 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, was given the one out of five rating on July 29, while Shifnal Balti, 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal, was handed the same score on August 3.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Below are the full list of latest ratings:
One-out-of-five rating
The Great Wall, a Chinese takeaway on Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury
Mo's Hub, TF4, Telford
Indian Street Food, 30 Canopied Stalls Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury
Shifnal Balti Ltd, at Shifnal Balti, 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal
Two-out-of five rating
Galaxy at 37 High Street, Cleobury Mortimer
Minhs Restaurant, at Idsall Chambers, 20 Bradford Street, Shifnal
Three-out-of-five rating
Abel's Harp, Bromlow, Minsterley, Shrewsbury
Elephant And Castle, Drayton Road, Shawbury, Shrewsbury
Belle Vue Tavern at 115 - 117 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury
Four-out-of-five rating
The Boat Inn, Ferry Road, Jackfield, Telford
The Eagle And Serpent, at Eagle And Serpent, Kinlet, Bewdley
Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club at Wyre Common, Cleobury Mortimer
House Coffee at 120 Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury
New City Chinese Takeaway at 65 Church Street, Oswestry
Five-out-of-five rating
The Red Barn, 108 Longden Road, Shrewsbury