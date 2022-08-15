Lake Vyrnwy: Stunning aerial photographs reveal reservoir's low water levels

You can see the reservoir's bed from the air. Photograph courtesy: Nigel Ogram

The man who captured the images, photographer Nigel Ogram, wanted to showcase the low water levels because he remembers what the lake was like the last time we had similar drought-like conditions in 1976.

Nigel said: "I've been visiting Lake Vyrnwy since I was very young - more than 50 years ago.

"I remember the low water levels in '76 and wanted to see it again."

"I'm a keen Vyrnwy photographer, but this time, I decided that aerial shots would show the low water levels more clearly," he explained.

And Nigel was right! The below images, captured on Saturday (August 13), really do clearly show just how low water levels have become in Lake Vyrnwy.

In the below photograph, you can see the top of the lake's straining tower. When water levels in the reservoir are normal, none of the 'gravel' at the top of the image is visible - it's covered by water.

The land surrounding the lake's straining tower is much more exposed that it normally is. Photograph courtesy: Nigel Ogram

The below photograph, taken at ground level, shows what the straining tower normally looks like, with the lake submerging almost everything around it.

The lake's straining tower as it's normally seen, surrounded by water. Photograph courtesy: Nigel Ogram

It's a similar story with this lush, green bush, purportedly the size of a house and sitting in the middle of a parched island.

This bush is usually almost entirely underwater. Photograph courtesy: Nigel Ogram

In the above image you can see the bush as it is now. In the below photograph, taken at ground level, you can see what it looks like when water levels are as they should be.

The bush as it's normally seen. Photograph courtesy: Nigel Ogram

The reservoir would usually be nearly 90 per cent full in July-August, but it's now pretty much approaching half empty.

The old village of Llanwddyn, abandoned and submerged by the new dam in the late 1800s, has even re-emerged prompting a large number of visits by tourists and photographers.

A wall from the old village of Llanwddyn, usually submerged.