Hospital goes green with electric charging points

Mike Bowen, Estates Capital Manager, charging an electric vehicle with the new charging points at RJAH.

The charging points, which are now available for patients, visitors and staff to use, are located in car park A at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

It’s hoped that they will help to reduce the Oswestry-based hospital’s impact on the environment and encourage more people to use this mode of transport in the future.

Mike Bowen, Estates Capital Manager, said: “The installation of the eight EV charge points is fantastic for staff, patients and visitors and will help us promote and enable sustainable travel options now and in the future.

“Travel and transport is a key area in our Green Plan which will support us an organisation to minimise our carbon emissions, air pollution and waste.”

The charging points form part of the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre – a bespoke £6million facility being built at RJAH which is set to open its doors later this year.

Phil Davies, Head of Estates and Facilities, said: “As a Trust, we recognise the scale of the challenge that the climate emergency presents to us all and the impact it will have on our service users, staff, and our local community.

“In the future, we will also be looking to install more electric vehicle charging points and add electric vehicles to our fleet.”

To use the charging points, users will need to download the VendElectric App from either the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the instructions, including entering payment card details.

Users can scan the QR code on each charging point which will open the app to enter the required charge time.

The app can also be used to check for free spaces prior to arrival.