River Severn flooding: LIVE updates as Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury remain under water

The River Severn in Ironbridge on Tuesday

Communities across Shropshire and the West Midlands are dealing with the third successive year of serious flooding after the River Severn burst its banks again.

In Shrewsbury and Ironbridge the river has now peaked, but downstream at Bridgnorth and Bewdley the worst is only just beginning.

It comes after a weekend of heavy rainfall and three storms in quick succession - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Severe 'danger to life' warnings remain in place for the Wharfage at Ironbridge and Bewdley, while 64 flood warnings are in place across England.