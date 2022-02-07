Shrewsbury flats hit by Severn flooding could benefit from new defence measures

Coton Manor Flats, by the West Mids County Showground, were flooded last year

Coton Manor flats, off Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, was hit by severe flooding in January last year with damage to properties on the ground floor and cars in the car park. It followed similar devastation the year prior.

The flooding led to residents having to move out of their homes, with one resident – Mr Dennis Clark who lived on the ground-floor – having to stay with relatives.

Now, Shropshire Council is currently processing an application from Coton Manor to have funding for flood resilience measures, provided for through a Government grant.

Dennis Clark at Coton Manor flats

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: "Shropshire Council are currently processing an application from Coton Manor for funding towards Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures to make the building more resilient to future flood events.

"These measures are being funded as part of DEFRA’s PFR Recovery Support Scheme which was made available to properties internally flooded during the 2020 floods which affected large parts of the county.

"As several properties on the ground floor of the building were internally flooded, the council are working with the buildings management company to combine each property's funding allowance to deliver a joint resilience scheme.

"We are also continuing to work with the Environment Agency on options for future flood alleviation projects for Coton Manor and other areas in Shrewsbury currently undefended by Environment Agency managed flood defences."