Dates for litter picks around Shropshire

Among the roads that will be seen to in the coming weeks are the A49 near Shrewsbury (March 29) and several different stretches of the A5 from the west of the county to the boundary with Telford and Wrekin.

Other areas to be attended include the A53 at Tern Hill (March 26), the A49 from Ludlow to Church Stretton (April 6) and the A41 near Tilstock (March 29).

Litter picks for which dates have yet to be confirmed include the A41 Clive Barracks to Sweet Appletree crossroads; the A464 Shifnal to Albrighton and White Gates, Aston on Clun.

Shropshire Council said: "Work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its service provider Kier in the coming weeks, and is being undertaken due to the substantial amount of litter alongside these important stretches of road.

"Some will be carried out during the day, and some will be done overnight.

"Where work is taking place on dual carriageways, lane closures or diversions may be needed."