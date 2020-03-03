Help is on hand while Shropshire recovers from floods

Storms Ciara and Dennis wreaked havoc in the county after the River Severn broke its banks, affecting hundreds of homes and businesses, and were followed at the weekend by Storm Jorge.

After a fortnight of flood alerts, Shropshire is now starting to rebuild itself.

Shropshire Council's assistant director of commercial services, Tim Smith, said the authority is on hand to help.

He said: "In Shrewsbury we're really trying to focus on the clean-up now in the most affected areas - especially Coleham. The key thing for us is that the roads and pavements are free of debris and are safe for the public.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

"We also want to ensure that the right health advice is going out to people. For instance, if people are removing sandbags, they need to be using gloves to do it safely, but if anyone needs help we can provide that.

Advertising

"Shropshire Council is also supplying more skips for the people who need them."

There are two in Coleham, two in St Julian's Friars and one at the bottom of Wyle Cop.

The authority is also busy ensuring affected businesses and homeowners are able to claim money off the government as part of the Flood Recovery Grant Scheme.

Eligible

Advertising

Some will be able to seek three months of relief from council tax and business rates as they start to salvage their properties.

There is also up to £500 available for homes and up to £2,500 for businesses hit by flooding.

According to the authority, there is about 450 properties eligible in total - 100 businesses and 350 homes.

"We've had a really good response to the Flood Recovery Grant Scheme," Mr Smith said.

"Our customers service teams will be getting in touch with these people and checking who is eligible.

See also:

"We know the priority for people at the moment is to clean up and contact their insurers but we are here to help."

Mr Smith said one of the most surprising things to come from the devastation was the level of community spirit.

He added: "The people of Coleham haven't seen flooding like this for decades and decades, but they've really pulled together.

"When the flood water was high, there was people in kayaks ferrying food and supplies to those in need. It really was quite amazing to see."

While many businesses and groups are now starting to get back on their feet, the Barnabas Community Church is completely out of action, according to Mr Smith.

Shropshire Council is currently trying to find a temporary home for the 300-strong congregation and the many community clubs which use the building on a regular basis.