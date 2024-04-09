Pair of Telford primary schools get new names as they join academy trust
A pair of Telford primary schools are no longer council governed after joining an academy trust.
Apley Wood and Aqueduct primary schools have been renamed Apley Wood Primary Academy and Aqueduct Primary Academy after joining the REAch2 Academy Trust.
The trust is the largest primary-only academy trust in the country and currently supports 60 academies – including Lawley Village Academy.
Aqueduct Primary School has been told that it ‘requires improvement’ during the last two Ofsted inspections – the most recent being carried out almost two years ago,
A statement from REAch2 Academy Trust said: “Amid recent challenges, the school’s senior leadership team and the DfE (Department for Education), together with the trust, collaboratively concluded that Aqueduct and REAch2 are well-suited for a successful partnership.”