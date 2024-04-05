Two schools opt to join national academy trust that focuses on primaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Apley Wood Primary School and Aqueduct Primary School, both of which are based in Telford, had expressed an interest in joining REAch2, which is the largest primary-only network of schools in the country.

The trust says it is united by a common focus on providing the best possible education for their pupils.

REAch2 Academy Trust says it has an established track record of excellence in primary education and understands the specific challenges and opportunities of working with the youngest children.

Joining REAch2 will provide staff at Apley Wood and Aqueduct with increased support and a wide network of best practice, as well as offering the opportunity to showcase their own skills and expertise.

Tammy Lockley, headteacher at Aqueduct Primary School, said: “REAch2 have not only shown their commitment to support us in Aqueduct’s journey, but have been welcoming and positive.

"We are pleased that they share our passion to make every child successful and happy. We are excited to become part of such an accomplished academy trust.”

Ellen Smith, headteacher at Apley Wood Primary School, said: “I am thrilled to be joining REAch2 and embarking on this exciting new chapter for everyone at Apley Wood Primary.

"We are looking forward to embracing the opportunity of joining the Trust as it is not just a step forward but a leap towards endless possibilities and collective growth for our children and staff.”

Gerry Crofts, Deputy Director of Education at REAch2 Academy Trust, said: “Our collaboration with Aqueduct represents the beginning of a dynamic partnership. Alongside the Senior Leadership Team at the school, we're eager to enhance outcomes and enrich the learning experience for every child at the school.

"We are also delighted to be welcoming Apley Wood Primary Academy into our Trust; their integration has already been warmly embraced by our nearby schools who will work with them. We're confident in their strengths, which will undoubtedly enhance the collaborative opportunities with our schools in the area and across the wider Trust."

Cathie Paine, CEO at REAch2 Academy Trust, said: “We warmly welcome Aqueduct into our family of schools. Along with the staff and senior leaders, we share a common purpose to elevate Aqueduct Primary Academy to new heights, striving for excellence and ensuring that every child receives a truly great primary education.”

“We have also wholeheartedly embraced Apley Wood into our family of schools. This conversion marks a significant step in our Trust's journey of sustained growth, and we're excited about the prospects this brings to our cluster of local schools as well as the Trust as a whole.”