County school's striking billboard pledges to cover 20 per cent VAT on fees under Labour

Adcote School, near Shrewsbury, has become one of only two private schools in the country to say it would absorb the 20 per cent VAT charge on school fees being proposed by the Labour Party.

The school for girls, where boarding fees are currently £11,700 per term, revealed the plan with a giant advert alongside the A5 on the approach to Shrewsbury's Dobbies island.

The billboard , which has been taken down this week, features a picture of one of the school's pupils – Lottie, along with the phrase 'VAT? What VAT?'.

The move has been criticised by other private schools, but Adcote's headteacher Victoria Taylor said the decision had not been taken lightly, adding that the school is dedicated to supporting its community.

Posting on LinkedIn in response to the announcement Susan Beck, director of external affairs at Royal Grammar School Newcastle, said: "This is heartbreaking for those of us still working tirelessly to highlight that the proposed policy is an own goal for social mobility, and that most independent schools can't simply absorb/shoulder the costs of VAT."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star Mrs Taylor said: "As the nation becomes more aware of Labour's plans to introduce VAT to tuition fees, Adcote School is making a very public statement and ensuring that the people of Shropshire are clear on our stance.

"We have recently announced that for our new students joining us in September 2024 and paying our headline fees, we will absorb the possible VAT levy for a fixed period of three years and promise not to raise our fees in this time.