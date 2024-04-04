Telford students help clear the way for bugs at local nature reserve
Green-fingered students have been helping out at a Telford nature reserve as part of a volunteering project.
The students, from Madeley Academy, removed unwanted growth and waste from heathland off Manor Road in Dawley as part of a volunteering session with the charity Buglife.
Clearing the site benefits the ground flora and creates an important habitat for pollinating insects.
During the activity, students also took part in a Q and A session with Telford & Wrekin Council's environment community liaison officer Rick Shaw and Emily Hughes from Buglife.