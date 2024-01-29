Small village primary school with 'good' rating to open new nursery next month

Woodseaves C of E Primary Academy will welcome three- and four-year-olds to its new nursery service as of next month.

The village school between Eccleshall and Newport currently has just 80 pupils.

The nursery, which launches on February 19, will offer 30 hours and 15 hours of childcare options.

Headteacher Mrs Easthope said: “We are excited to offer children the opportunity to join our nursery within our early years provision, which was rated 'Outstanding' in last October’s inspection.

“Along with a fun and stimulating start to their education, it will enable children to have a seamless transition from nursery to reception as they will be within the same setting.

“This will help to take away any anxiety parents, carers and children may have about starting school.

“If parents or carers are interested in having a tour of our school or securing a place at our nursery for their child, they can contact the school office for more information.

“We look forward to inviting them to our school which Ofsted noted is described by our community as a ‘family’, in which all the staff know the children well due to small year group sizes.”

Woodseaves CofE Primary Academy is part of the St Bartholomew’s CE Multi Academy Trust and is rated as 'Good' by Ofsted.