Primary schools announce new headteachers

Both schools, Hadley Learning Community (HLC) and Crudgington are managed by The Learning Community Trust.

Ben Evans has taken over at HLC and Hannah Gharu is the new head at Crudgington.

Both schools have been given ‘Good’ ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections, and the pair say they are looking forward to building on the work achieved by their outstanding teams.

Ben, who is Shropshire born and raised, has taken over the position at HLC primary from Maddie Griffin, who has a new post as the trust’s director of primary education.