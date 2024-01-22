Primary school appeals for your votes in Tesco votes-for-funding contest

The friends of Bishop’s Castle Primary School is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme which provides grant awards of up to £1,500 to local community projects, with a particular focus on children and young people.

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive grant awards and Tesco customers can vote for the group they think should take away the top award in their local Tesco store.

Friends of Bishop’s Castle Primary School is one of the groups on the shortlist in the Welshpool Store, voting is now live and ends on March 31 this year.

Helps us add a splash of colour to our playground with some new playground markings, this will encourage children to take part in creative and adventurous outdoor activities

Voting is open in all Tesco stores and customers will cast their vote using a blue token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously known as Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £110 million to more than 60,000 projects across Britain.

This £5m Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with Groundwork UK, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and sports equipment for after school clubs.

Claire de Silva, Tesco UK Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities, particularly those helping to provide food and giving children the support they need for a good start in life.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

For more information visit the Stronger Starts web page