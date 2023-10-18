Shrewsbury school helps with cost of living crisis by providing donated uniforms for pupils

Helen Thorpe, Deputy Head, with some of the donated uniform items.

The ‘Give and Take’ events took place at Greenfields Primary School in Shrewsbury this month.

Parents are able to donate items of Greenfields uniform which their own children have grown out of and the school has them cleaned and sorted for other parents to take.

Kath Davies, Greenfields School administrator, said: “The cost of living crisis isn’t getting any easier, with high interest rates, food inflation and soaring energy prices. The cost of school uniforms is yet another pressure for families.

“That is why we launched our Give and Take initiative. Events take place on a set date, publicised in advance to parents and carers, who can come along and choose pieces of good-quality, pre-loved uniform which have been donated by other parents.”

Under the scheme parents don’t need to have donated to be able to take items.

“Children grow out of clothes quickly, often long before they wear out. By recycling and reusing items, perfectly usable clothing is not going to landfill unnecessarily and there is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the amount of water and chemicals/dyes required to produce new clothes” said Kath.

Lisa Prior, Greenfields School Headteacher, added: “We are delighted to be able to support families in this way. This is our fifth event, and it has grown in popularity and support over time.

“Although we have our free uniform vouchers for some families, thanks to the generosity of others, this reaches even more of those that may be struggling to afford uniforms due to the ever increasing cost of living.”