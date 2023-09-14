School welcomes new headteacher

Emma Thelwell with Radbrook Primary School children Mehreen, Martha, Daiyan and Casper.

Emma Thelwell has been welcomed by the children and staff as headteacher at Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury, and she has spoken of her excitement at getting to know the pupils and their families.

Mrs Thelwell joins Radbrook from Prestfelde School, where she was deputy headteacher for seven years.

She said she is keen to ensure that all the children feel part of the school family, and receive the best education.

She added that all children, regardless of their ability, should be provided with an "exciting, creative and meaningful learning experience to help fire their imaginations and build their enthusiasm for learning".

Mrs Thelwell said that, along with the rest of the school team, she feels strongly that the children and their families are involved in their education, and is already planning opportunities to give the families a voice.

She said she is keen to find out their views and to invite them to the school to chat about what is important to them, giving them the chance to be involved in their children’s education.

Mrs Thelwell said: "The school is full of wonderful children and I feel privileged to be joining a hugely committed and professional team. I cannot wait to start getting to know the school community as a whole and am extremely excited about the journey ahead."