Harper Adams set for Telford Station Quarter development as partnership with council announced

Artist's impressions of how Station Quarter could look.

A long-term partnership which draws on two regional powerhouses to further level up the borough's economy has been unveiled.

The proposals will see a strategic partnership between Harper Adams University and Telford & Wrekin Council, with new collaborative facilities based in the borough’s towns boosting high-end skills and industry-focused research.

For the Newport-based university, the collaboration will mean some of its learning and teaching being delivered at two new sites across the borough.

Having operated from its single campus in Edgmond for more than 120 years, the university will be using the new urban facilities to help boost skills in specialised areas including digital skills, animal diagnostics and animal health.

In Telford, Harper Adams University’s new flexible teaching and learning centre will be sited within Station Quarter, the newly developing knowledge district in the centre of the town.

Meanwhile, in Newport, a state-of-the-art animal diagnostics facility, with spaces for learning and teaching, research, and business engagement is planned for the Ni-PARK agri-tech and science park on the edge of the town.

Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “Our newly-unveiled strategic plan, which sets our direction to 2030 and beyond, places greater emphasis on collaboration with the organisations and businesses in our region.

“These developments are a tangible demonstration of that collaboration, of our commitment to Telford and Wrekin, and of our desire to help contribute to the levelling-up agenda with the council.

“This is a strategic collaboration which will mean people from across the borough can access ways to enhance their skills and capabilities through a Harper Adams education in a central, accessible location – and will mean enhanced research in animal diagnostics and health, benefitting existing firms and making the region more attractive to others.

“We welcome Telford & Wrekin Council’s belief in the university’s ability to make an even bigger difference in the borough, enhancing skills, driving forward the research our agri-food businesses need and boosting the local economy.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “This partnership is excellent news for the borough and these two sites will provide first-class facilities which strengthen Telford’s reputation for innovation and as the place to learn new skills which can lead to excellent employment opportunities.

“The new teaching and learning centre is part of the Station Quarter development which will significantly transform and regenerate Telford Town Centre and is part of our vision to create a prosperous future for Telford residents and businesses.

“Meanwhile, Ni.PARK in Newport has become a popular agri-tech community of which local, UK and global businesses are already a big part.

“The state-of-the-art Harper Adams University animal diagnostics facility adds to the high profile agri-tech businesses which are based there and provides opportunities to forge new links with companies in the fast-growing agri-tech sector – enhancing research and development.”

Short courses, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and degree apprenticeships with digital skills focus will be offered at the new Station Quarter development.

Meanwhile, the Ni.PARK development will be used by the university for the whole range of its activities, including teaching and learning, research and knowledge exchange - including engagement with industry and professional bodies.