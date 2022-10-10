Shrewsbury Colleges Group wants to build a new Renewable Energy Skills Centre.

Shropshire Council has confirmed it has received an application from Shrewsbury Colleges Group for the plans at its London Road Campus.

The proposal is to build a new Renewable Energy Skills Centre at the site.

A statement submitted with the application states: “The New Renewable Energy Skills Centre will contribute positively to the local economy by way of retention and continued employment of staff, along with enhancing and encouraging local business to invest in the area. Overriding benefit will be the provision of improved teaching facilities to assist in ensuring the long term and sustainable presence of Shrewsbury College in the Shrewsbury.”

In a separate application the council’s planners are also being asked to approve the detail of plans for 150 homes in Shrewsbury.

The proposal, for homes next to Meole Brace Retail Park, was approved earlier this year on appeal to a planning inspector after previously having being rejected by the council.

The latest application will set out the detail of how the development will be set out, and the design of the houses included.

A school is asking for permission to instal replacement windows.

The application is for Worfield C of E School – and would see the school put in new windows for the toilet and cloakroom block.

A pub could also have a series of works carried out if plans are approved.

The proposals for The Bell Inn at Tong include new flooring throughout, a fire escape within the conservatory being removed and a full height brick working fire being installed.

A run of windows to the conservatory will be also overclad to create a wood finish bookcase.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been asked to approve plans for the creation and installation of a boiler room at the Youth Hostel Association in Coalbrookdale.