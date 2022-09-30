Oswestry School reveals ambitious library plan for pupils and wider community

How the new library could look. Image: Oswestry School.

Oswestry School’s major capital project will see the Long Room at the Upper Brook Street site in the town, made into a space which will be used for independent study, reading and debate

Pupils have been involved in the design process as part of the school’s consultation team, sharing their ideas with specialists Taskspace.

Oswestry School headteacher Peter Middleton said the new library would be of huge benefit to pupils.

"It will encourage independent thinking, creativity, discourse, and debate and blend contemporary design with nods to our ancient heritage and promises to be an inspiring environment for learning,” he said.

"Situated in the oldest part of the school, the library will be both architecturally at the heart of the school and likewise at the heart of an Oswestry School education, as we seek to prepare our pupils not just for school but for life.”

The space will include comfortable places for reading and a seating area designed to allow university-style seminar teaching and learning.

It will also be used as a venue for hosting guest speakers, lecturers, and authors.

The new library will benefit from a major restocking of non-fiction and fictions books as well as having a dedicated space for teachers.