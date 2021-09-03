College graduates celebrate success

Telford College higher education students celebrate at their graduation outside All Saints Church in Wellington, with the college’s leadership team, plus guest speakers Teresa Boughey and Abi Allen. Picture: Amy Bray Photography.

Telford College's class of 2020 and 2021 all donned traditional caps and gowns for the presentation event, which was held at All Saints Church in the centre of Wellington.

The graduates came from a wide range of courses including business, accounting, engineering, music, health and social care, human resources, early years services, supporting children in primary education, management and leadership.

The event included a keynote speech from business owner and entrepreneur Teresa Boughey, a member of the Telford College alumni who has also become a best-selling author.

She explained how the college had allowed her to build a platform for her career after initially leaving education at an early age when she became a young mum.

Teresa is now a celebrated speaker on the TEDx circuit, and a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Women at Work and has a wealth of experience working with executive boards and leadership teams during times of change.

Another of Telford College’s former students, HE graduate Abi Allen, delivered the closing address and talked about how her Foundation Degree in early years services, and support from Telford College’s higher education tutors, had been a springboard for her teaching career.

Caroline Bastow, learner manager for higher education and access, said: “It was a fabulous occasion in a really atmospheric location, with a real celebratory feel-good factor.

“It reflected how immensely proud we are of what our students have once again achieved.

“Many of them have combined their studies with full-time employment, and family responsibilities, and overcome significant obstacles. They should be hugely proud of their success.

“Every single one of our graduating students deserves recognition, and a celebration. We wish them all every success for the future.”

The college was keen to involve local businesses and former students – Amy Bray was the official photographer, Severn Brass Quintet provided music, and graduation meal packages were offered to students and their families by The Walnut and The Old Orleton.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, spoke of his pride at the ‘inspirational’ achievements of the 200-plus students who were recognised at the ceremony.