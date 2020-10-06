Vet students welcomed into new school at Shropshire university

Harper Adams University

The students have now made their homes at Keele University in Staffordshire and Harper Adams University in Newport, the partners behind the new Harper & Keele Vet School, for a five-year programme of study towards a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVetMS) qualification.

Head of the school, professor Matt Jones, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to welcome our first cohort of students. A phenomenal amount of work, by many talented people has got us to this point.

"It’s a unique model of delivery that will allow students to benefit from the combined excellence in teaching, research and the wider vocational experiences of two great universities. We’ve embraced a range of novel approaches to equip the students to be lifelong learners from the outset.

“We’re confident that the diverse group of students joining us have already demonstrated that they will rise to the challenges and grasp the opportunity that they will face to be true innovators. We’ll work together with them to create a great vet school to complement those already established."

Harper Adams project lead and deputy vice-chancellor, professor Peter Mills, added: “The journey to get us to this point has focussed entirely on planning and project management by a talented group of staff at two universities. From now, the focus switches entirely to our inaugural cohort of veterinary medicine students. In the current climate, this is a rare moment of excitement and optimism.”

Professor Jonathan Wastling, pro vice-chancellor and executive dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, who led the project for Keele University, added: “It’s tremendously exciting as we come to the end of all our planning to see the first cohort of veterinary students embarking on their journey into the world of veterinary medicine. We wish this cohort and all those that follow in the future, the very best.”