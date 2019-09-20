Two new schools to be built in Shrewsbury

The plans, for a new primary school and special educational needs school at Bowbrook, went before the full meeting of Shropshire Council following approval from the authority's cabinet earlier this month.

The land for the schools has been given to the council by developers building homes on the west side of Shrewsbury.

Councillor Ed Potter, portfolio holder for children's services, said: "This is very positive news for the young people and young families in the area."

He urged members to support the scheme.

Councillor Keith Radbrook, whose ward includes the proposed site, said he welcomed the scheme.

"With all the development I have got in my area I look forward to the turf being cut and the first brick being laid.

"Let's get on with it."

Members unanimously voted to approve the proposals.

The council has said it hopes to have both schools up and running in time to have pupils start in September 2022.

There is scope for the primary school to be extended in the future to an all-through school, if and when this is necessary. This aspect of the scheme has previously met with criticism from Roger Evans, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, who said secondary places were needed urgently.