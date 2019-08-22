Advertising
GCSE results: Shropshire students find out their grades
GCSE students from across Shropshire were returning to school today to pick up their long-awaited results.
For the second time in the last week, nervous youngsters were putting their summer holidays on hold to find out how they have done in their exams.
Last week it was A-level students, keen to find out if they would be able to get into their university of choice.
And today younger teenagers were opening those all-too-imposing envelopes to see if they had received their expected marks.
