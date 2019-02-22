Shrewsbury students impress at cooking competition

The student chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group's London Road campus attended the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire last month.

It was the most Shrewsbury Colleges Group had ever won and they came away with an impressive 31 medals and nine awards – including Best College.

Calum Smith, 17, from Shrewsbury, who won five gold medals, said: “I was so pleased that I did well in the competitions that I entered. The whole team did well and I’m really proud of us.

"Taking part in these events develop our skills and get us ready for work in a professional kitchen. It also makes our CVs stand out above the rest.”

There were six other colleges involved and a range of competitions to take part in, including a risotto challenge, mash piping, decorated celebration cake, knife skills and more.

Steve Poole, chef teacher added: “I am so proud of all the students that took part and it is really great to see all their work pay off. They work hard as a team every day in Origins restaurant and that is reflected in the AA Highly Commended College Rosette. However, it is brilliant for them to individually earn some awards for their solo performances.”