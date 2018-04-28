The write stuff: Youngsters urged to tell stories of flooding in Ironbridge Gorge

The theme for the annual competition run by the Friends of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is 'Floods in the Ironbridge Gorge'.

Committee member Jim Clarke said: "We have averaged over 250 entries in each of the two previous years' competitions and look forward to receiving a good response to this, the third annual literacy competition."

To help stir young imaginations, the Friends are highlighting a photo from the museum's archives showing Ironbridge coracle man Harry Rogers paddling along the Wharfage in Ironbridge during the 1947 floods, during which the water level reached the bull of the dartboard of the nearby White Hart pub.

The competition runs to June 8. Local children aged between seven and 14 have been invited to submit a short story based around flooding in the Gorge, whether it be about an individual, a family, a building, a rescue or even about the increasing number of floods.

The flooding of November 2000 was up to the top of the railings on The Wharfage. Picture: Richard Starr.

The winning entries will be announced on July 2 and displayed in an exhibition in the Iron Bridge Toll House.

Geraldine King, who chairs the Friends, said: “Over 50 local primary and secondary schools have been sent information packs including photographs and background details of floods in the Gorge.

"The last two competitions have attracted over 500 entries and we hope this year will prove to be as successful in stimulating the interest and creativity of local children in this event with its strong local links.”

Advertising

Anyone else seeking further details of the competition can contact verity.jones@ironbridge.org.uk (01952 435900).

In their accompanying information pack the Friends say that in the last 20 years there has been an increase in the number of floods in the Ironbridge Gorge with 10 recorded floods, the worst of them being in the year 2000 when the River Severn peaked at 7.04 metres above summer river levels, flooding many businesses and houses for nearly a week.

"In 2004 flood barriers were introduced to help control the flooding in Ironbridge and, while they have proved to be successful in protecting Ironbridge itself in the six floods since they were introduced, the River Severn has been measured as rising faster in the Gorge and reaching higher levels downstream at Jackfield and Coalport."