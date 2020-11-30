Two County Lines drug arrests after heroin found in Shrewsbury

By Rory SmithShrewsburyCounty LinesPublished: Last Updated:

Two people have been arrested in connection with alleged County Lines drug dealing in Shrewsbury.

Police were called to a disturbance in Weir Road in Hanwood on Sunday before inquiries led officers to an address in Broxton's Wood, Westbury, where wraps of heroin and drug paraphernalia were found.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. They have been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team, said: “County Lines drug dealing sees people come from outside the area into rural towns to deal drugs, often preying on vulnerable people to use their address as a drugs den and using a dedicated telephone number as the line.

“As part of our campaign to tackle serious and organised crime, we will work relentlessly to pursue those involved to take out the line and arrest those involved.”

County Lines
Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News