Two County Lines drug arrests after heroin found in Shrewsbury

Police were called to a disturbance in Weir Road in Hanwood on Sunday before inquiries led officers to an address in Broxton's Wood, Westbury, where wraps of heroin and drug paraphernalia were found.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. They have been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team, said: “County Lines drug dealing sees people come from outside the area into rural towns to deal drugs, often preying on vulnerable people to use their address as a drugs den and using a dedicated telephone number as the line.