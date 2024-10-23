Extra jail time for Telford shoplifter who bit security guard in 'aggressive' Shrewsbury incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Arnold is currently a serving prisoner at HMP Hewell having been sent down for three years for a robbery offence and he appeared over a video link at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

The court was told that Arnold, aged 35, previously of Bank Road, Wellington, kicked off in the store after being challenged over walking out without paying for duvets valued at £187.50.

Arnold pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of threatening the guards with a syringe in the Darwin Shopping Centre, and a fourth count of shoplifting at Marks & Spencer, in Pride Hill.

Kate Price, prosecuting, said Arnold had been intercepted by security staff during the incident on June 1, 2023.

"The duvets were dropped on the floor, he lifted his coat, went into a pocket and produced a syringe with a two or three inch needle," she said.

"He was aggressive. One of the security guards said he feared violence as Arnold put the syringe out in front of him and tried to push past."

Arnold waved the syringe around as security, including two cleaners, held him down.

"He was waving the syringe around in a stabbing motion and attempted to stab a security guard," she said.

"He bit a security guard and attempted to spit at them," she said. The police arrived, handcuffed Arnold and the duvets were recovered.

Telford magistrates court

One of the security guards described in a statement that he felt a bite on the lower part of his arm and had a visible mark.

"He felt instant pain and instant shock," said Ms Price.

Later he found a needle poking out of his work jacket and said: "Had I not been wearing my work jacket it would have gone into my skin."

He took the bus to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on the day for tests and found that he was fine, the court was told.

Ms Price said that the magistrates had the power to sentence Arnold who was already serving a prison sentence.

Ryan Khaira, of Wade Solicitors, defending, said Arnold had "sorted himself out" in prison, been rehabilitated and sorted out issues to do with drug misuse and autism.

"He is also trying to seek help to get himself housed," said Mr Khaira.

Shoplifter had been due for release in January

He said Arnold had been due for release in January and it was "unfortunate" that there had been the opportunity to link all his cases. His latest set of offences had been committed before those he had been jailed for, he said.

The bench of three magistrates said the offences were so serious that it justified a custodial sentence.

They said the two security guards were doing their jobs protecting the public and syringes pose 'particular dangers'.

Arnold was given four months custodial for each of the two threats, to run concurrently with each other but consecutively to his current prison sentence.

He was also given a four month custodial sentence for the actual bodily harm, to run consecutively to the threats.

The total extra custodial sentence to add to his prison time is eight months. The magistrates also imposed a two week custodial sentence for shoplifting.

Arnold was also told he must pay £100 compensation to the security guard he assaulted and £50 to the man he threatened.

But he was told he would not have to pay court costs or a victims surcharge in order to prioritise the compensation.