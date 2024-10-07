Man denies owning two dogs which killed man in attack which stunned a Staffordshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa fan Ian Price was attacked by two dogs outside a house in Main Street in the village on the Lichfield-Walsall boundary shortly after 3pm on September 14 last year.

James Trimble-Pettit arriving at Stafford Crown Court

Accused owner James Trimble-Pettit, aged 31, of Fradley, appeared at Stafford Crown Court today for a plea and direction hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in relation to a female American XL bully style dog called 'Via'.

In the aftermath of the attack, one of the dogs had died when it was being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet.