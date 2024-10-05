Crime plummets around Shrewsbury homeless centre after security bolstered and drop-in service ditched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate closed for a month last year over safety fears and "intimidating" behaviour.

After consulting with police and other service providers, it reopened having made several changes, which police say has caused a drop in anti-social behaviour incidents of 70 per cent.

The charity has also helped 24 people in supported accommodation in the last six months, while 123 have engaged with mental health support services at the day centre.

Inspector Ben Tanfield from the Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team praised the charity’s efforts, saying: “Staff from The Ark did a lot of work with us last autumn to change their operating model. Among other things, The Ark moved away from an open-door policy, to supporting the relatively small number of verified people who are rough sleeping who need their help most.

“As a result, reports of anti-social behaviour and crime have fallen by more than 70 per cent in and around the Ark since 2022. This improvement has really been felt by the people I speak to in the town centre and by my police colleagues.

"Hopefully the people who use The Ark also find it a safer and more supportive place too. We will continue to work with The Ark and other partners to ensure Shrewsbury remains a safe place for residents, visitors and businesses.”

The news comes ahead of World Homeless Day next week on October 10.

Shrewsbury Ark has been a vital lifeline for homeless and vulnerable individuals in the county for more than 50 years.

The transition last autumn from an open-door policy to a referral-only model has allowed support staff to deliver more intensive tailored support to a smaller number of verified rough sleepers.

One user, Matty, said: "The support now is perfect. If it wasn’t for The Ark, I’d be dead now—it’s a lifesaver. Thank you."

Emily Bell, chair of trustees for Shrewsbury Ark, said: "We are living in very different times to when the charity was formed in 1972, and Shrewsbury is no exception to the nationwide trend of an increase in homelessness.

"The latest national government figures released in August show 94,560 households had initial homelessness assessments, a 6.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year when using the same data measurements.

"In Shropshire we currently have around 30 individuals who are verified as sleeping on the streets and, according to the local government data, there are 242 households in temporary accommodation with 292 households were assessed and given a duty of care due to homelessness.

"It was an incredibly challenging process to rethink how we could make the day centre safer for everyone - people who use our services, staff, volunteers, and our neighbours - while at the same time, fulfilling the charity’s objectives.

“We are the only organisation in Shropshire offering a day centre with a range of services and support for homeless and vulnerable people, and we are incredibly proud of our staff and volunteers who worked collaboratively to make the Ark what it is today: a calm, safe, and supportive space."

In the first six months of 2024, the Ark Day Centre provided 1,840 meals, 310 showers and 370 laundry loads to street homeless individuals in the town.

Another user, Kev, said: "It’s now everything it wasn’t. With organised activities, like fishing, it’s brilliant now. The Ark is safe and supportive."

Emily added: "I want to thank the local community for their patience and support during the period of change. The Ark is a true community asset, giving individuals in crisis a safe place to go to, and the opportunity and support to change.

“With heating and building maintenance, staff salaries, staff and volunteer training, and other ongoing costs, it costs the charity £360,000 each year to operate The Shrewsbury Ark day centre. We don’t receive any Government funding, and we are funded entirely by grants and donations; we are exceedingly grateful and especially thank all the local donors—both corporate and personal – for their vital ongoing support.

“We rely heavily on our amazing team of 40 plus volunteers and are grateful for the support of our partner organisations, including Shropshire Council’s rough sleepers team, RESET, and the Shrewsbury Food Hub."

To find out how to support The Shrewsbury Ark, whether by making a donation or volunteering, visit shrewsburyark.com