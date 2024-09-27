'Performance vehicle' stolen from Shropshire village recovered in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police Officer and member of the Safer Neighbourhood team for Highley and Cleobury Mortimer, Nicholas Nolan posted on the force's neighbourhood matters page on Friday to say that the car been recovered in Wolverhampton.

Police say the 'performance vehicle' that was stolen from Highley in the early hours of Thursday will be "recovered for any forensic opportunities" to locate and arrest the offenders.

The car was tracked down thanks to a joint effort between West Midlands Police and West Mercia Police.

The post said: "A car has been recovered following the theft of a performance vehicle from Highley in the early hours of September 26. The vehicle was located in Wolverhampton thanks to a joint effort between West Mercia And West Midlands Police and will be recovered for any forensic opportunities to locate and arrest the offenders."

The officer also issued advice to vehicle owners to avoid having it stolen, saying: "As cars have become more secure, stealing car keys has become a top priority for car thieves.

"Never leave your keys unattended in public and when you're at home make sure your keys are both out of sight and out of reach.

"Some criminals have been known to use wire to remove keys through a letterbox, so avoid keeping them in the porch or hallway.

"But never take the keys upstairs or hide them in the bedroom. If a thief is that determined to gain access to a vehicle, better to let them take it than to put you or your family at risk."