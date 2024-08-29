Driver gets police ticket for toddler on rear-seat passenger's lap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said the driver, who was caught on Hinkshay Road in Dawley, was also ticketed for driving without due care and attention.

Officers used the incident to highlight that children must use the correct seat – until they are either 135cm tall, or reach their 12th birthday.

Writing on Facebook Telford & Wrekin Police said: "On Saturday, August 24, The Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team, stopped a vehicle on Hinkshay Road, Dawley, where an infant approximately 12-15 months old was sat on the lap of a rear seat passenger.

"The driver was issued a traffic offence report for failing to secure a child in an appropriate child restraint and also driving without due care and attention.

"Children must use the correct car seat until they reach 135cm tall or their 12th birthday."

The force urged people to access "free advice online".