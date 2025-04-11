Did you miss it? Fear not, it’s still available on catch-up for a while.

Take Me Home was a three-part television drama filmed in 1980s Telford and its BBC Four repeat in a one-night binge-worthy splurge earlier this month has been sparking memories and causing a bit of a stir online.

Starring Keith Barron, Maggie O’Neill, and Annette Crosbie, and written by Tony Marchant, it was the tale of a middle-aged married taxi driver who became embroiled in an affair, against the backdrop of a developing new town, which for the show was given the fictional name Woodleigh Abbots.

Marchant explained that he wanted a setting where the main characters felt lost and out of place, with "Kathy" coming to the town and having no sense of belonging, while "Tom" felt the place he had grown up in was changing all around him.

The shopping centre at "Woodleigh Abbots" - actually, Telford.

Searching for a suitable location, Marchant visited Telford, as well as Milton Keynes and South Woodham Ferrers.

"You had a sense of people supposed to be living their best lives, a sort of dystopian kind of 'you will be happy here' kind of thing going on," he said.

"As long as there's a leisure centre and out-of town shopping, you've reached your nirvana as a consumer and as a worker.

"So you were looking at those places where people could literally get lost. That's what happens in the show. Both of them literally get lost."

For nostalgia lovers there has been plenty to enjoy, with scenes shot all over Telford and featuring local landmarks, some of which have since disappeared like Malinslee House, and coming to a climactic finale at Telford Central railway station.

Malinslee House , in the background, is one of the landmarks which has disappeared since the drama was filmed.

The showcasing of the town was not universally appreciated, with one television critic comparing it to a “well-appointed wasteland.” To be fair to Telford, much has matured since then - the show was filmed in 1988, and when broadcast the following year attracted an impressive audience of 11 million.

Criticism also came from local taxi drivers, who had a meeting with the BBC location manager Dave Newcombe to air their grievances.

It was not the extra-marital dalliances of the fictional Tom, a driver with "Frontier Taxis," played by Barron, which caused the upset. Instead, they accused the BBC of threatening their livelihoods by lining up a fleet of private hire cars on taxi ranks in Telford town centre.

They pointed out to the makers of the drama that private hire cars were not insured to operate from taxi ranks and, unlike taxis, or “hackney carriages,” must be pre-booked.

The Telford taxi drivers came up with a suggested solution.

"We proposed that when the leading lady is heading towards the private hire cars someone intercepts her to point out that private hire cars should not be lined up along the rank," said Allan Phillips, a spokesman for the hackney cab drivers, at the time.

Unsurprisingly, Mr Newcombe didn't agree to that script amendment. Allegedly the dispute was solved by the BBC fitting make-believe hackney carriage licence plates to the back of the vehicles. At least that was what was reported at the time, although watching the repeat, if that was actually what was done, it was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene. Perhaps it's significant that in one segment there is a big sign saying "Taxi Pick Up Point" - was that how it was resolved?

Take Me Home is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer for about three more weeks.