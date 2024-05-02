Shoplifter who assaulted store manager handed suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay victim £100

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Naomi Wilson, aged 37, of High Street, Dawley, in Telford, pleaded guilty to stealing an £8 bottle of wine from Iceland, in Southwater Square, on Friday April 26, 2024.

She also admitted to a charge of assault by beating of a shop manager on the same day.

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court was told on Monday that when Wilson was in police detention in Telford on Saturday she had been charged with theft from store.

But she failed without good cause to provide a non intimate sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether she had a Class 'A' drug in her body. She also admitted that at court on Monday.

Wilson was prosecuted by Charlotte Morgan and defended by John McMillan during her appearance before the bench.

Magistrates decided to punish Wilson for the theft and the refusal to provide a sample by holding her in the courthouse until 11.30am.

The most severe sentence was reserved for the assault, and Wilson was handed a six week jail sentence that was suspended for 12 months. She must also pay her victim £100 in compensation.

Magistrates decided that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.

They said this was because of a cumulation of offences with the assault being aggravated by the fact that the injured party was working in his role as a store manager.